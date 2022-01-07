Logan Michael Robbins, 24, Little Falls, was charged with a fifth degree felonies for sale of a controlled substance and for possession in Morrison County District Court.
The sale charge stems from February 2021, when a confidential informant (CI) co9ntacted an officer with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force to say that they could purchase THC cartridges and marijuana wax from Robbins, at his residence in Little Falls.
The investigator met with the CI at a predetermined location and the CI was provided with buy money, the complaint states.
The CI was observed going to Robbins’ residence and leaving a short time later. The CI met with the investigator at a predetermined location and turned over a quantity of THC cartridges and a small amount of what appeared to be THC wax, the report said.
The CI gave a recorded statement in which the CI stated that they purchased the drugs from Robbins at the residence, using the buy money provided, the report states.
The possession charge stems from a July 27, 2021, search warrant executed at Robbins’ residence. The criminal complaint states officers found multiple items of drugs and drug paraphernalia including, but not limited to approximately 68 grams of marijuana and 8.8 grams THC wax.
Robbins allegedly admitted the items in the home were his.
If found guilty, Robbins faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
