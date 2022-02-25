Brady Augustus Rierson, 21, Randall, and Hailey Rose Cluever, 19, Randall, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of marijuana wax.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Feb. 19 incident during which a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol observed a vehicle traveling without a front licensed plate and a burned out headlight. The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Rierson and the passenger as Cluever.
While speaking to Rierson, the trooper observed a small box labeled as THC gummies and a rubber Lego container by his feet in plain sight, the report states. When looking in the box, the trooper allegedly observed a metal scoop with the THC wax concentrate and a small glass item with THC wax concentrate. There was also a “significant amount” of THC wax inside the rubber container, according to the report.
Rierson was placed under arrest for fifth-degree possession of marijuana wax.
Cluever was then asked if there was anything in the vehicle that belonged to her. According to the report, she hesitated in her response, and Rierson told the trooper that there were other drugs and paraphernalia under a blanket that she was trying to conceal.
During the search of the vehicle, the trooper located numerous items of paraphernalia and a significant amount of THC wax on the passenger side floorboard, the report states. Cluever was placed under arrest, as well.
If convicted, both face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.