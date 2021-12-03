Zachery Thomas Engel, 34, Richville, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation for a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Engel received a five-year stay on a 25-month prison sentenced, so he would only after serve that time if he violated the conditions of his probation. He was also given credit for 96 days served in local confinement.
On Jan. 8, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 near Randall when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified Engel as a passenger in the vehicle. He soon learned Engel had a felony drug warrant from the Department of Corrections.
While making the arrest, the trooper patted Engel down and located a bag containing a granular, chunky substance in his upper chest pocket. It was immediately apparent to the trooper that the substance was drugs.
Engel later admitted that the methamphetamine located in his pocket belonged to him. It field-tested positive and weighed 6.65 grams with packaging.
The trooper later found a second, smaller bag of meth weighing .94 grams in the glove box of the vehicle.
