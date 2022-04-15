Derek Wayne Hoehle, 36, Rice, was ordered in Morrison County District Court to pay a total of $1,112 in restitution and sentenced to five years of probation after he was convicted of first degree damage to property.
He was given a five-year stay on a 12-month, one-day prison sentence, which he will not have to serve he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. A felony charge of first-degree burglary was also dismissed as part of a plea agreement, and he was given credit for 207 days served in local confinement.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours, Sept. 29, 2020. Shortly after 4 a.m., Morrison County dispatch received a report of a burglary a residence in northeast Little Falls. An officer responded to the report and met with the victim.
The victim told the officer that she was sleeping alone in the house in an upstairs bedroom when she was awakened by “rattling noises” in the house. She then heard a drawer open in her house, which is when she knew someone was inside.
The victim said she walked out of her bedroom, which was at the end of a hallway, and couldn’t see anyone at first. After she walked toward the dining room, that is when she saw man standing near the center island in her kitchen.
The victim asked the suspect — later identified as Hoehle — how he got into her house, though he didn’t reply. She asked him again how got in, to which he replied “I’m Derek.” The victim said she told him to leave several times, but he asked her “Are you alone?”
The victim told law enforcement that Hoehle started walking toward her, so she backed up down the hallway toward her bedroom. She told officers she was “terrified” and “thought the man was going to assault her, because he knew she was alone and he was bigger than her.” She advised that she was “shaking and trembling” and it was “the most frightened she had ever been in her life.”
Hoehle then stopped approaching her and said, “Alright” before turning and walking out the front door. The victim quickly locked the door and called 911.
The victim gave a description of the male subject — who was yet to be identified at this point — including her assertion that he was “high on drugs” and smelled very bad. Based on the subject using the name “Derek” along with the physical description, an officer believed the suspect may be Hoehle, who he knew only lived a block or so away, due to previous contacts.
Officers responded to Hoehle’s residence. When they knocked on the door, another occupant told him that Hoehle had been in the kitchen and was scrubbing his arms, face and head with soap. Law enforcement went inside the house and located Hoehle lying in a bed upstairs.
He denied being involved in the burglary. Other occupants of Hoehle’s residence gave officers permission to search the home. They located a wet pair of jeans on the floor in Hoehle’s bedroom.
An officer sent a photograph of Hoehle to the victim, who positively identified him as the suspect who was inside her residence. Hoehle was arrested for first-degree burglary.
When an officer spoke with Hoehle’s girlfriend, who said she was asleep in her bedroom when Hoehle woke up because he went into her room and laid down next to her sometime between 3:30 - 4 a.m.
Later that day, an officer met with the victim and her husband to look at their house that was broken into. The victim’s husband showed law enforcement that two screens were damaged on the west side of their home. The door lock was also damaged, and that was estimated to cost about $40 to be replaced.
The victim’s husband pointed out several scratches on their vehicle that were not there prior to Hoehle being in the couple’s garage. There was also damage done to their vehicle’s steering column.
