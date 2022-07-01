Collin Charles Koerner, 31, Minneapolis, formerly of Rice, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 150 months — 12 and a half years — in prison after he was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The conviction stems from a May 24, 2021, incident. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was routine patrol in Randall when he observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Koerner.
Dispatch advised the deputy that Koerner’s driving license had been revoked. He also was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle he was driving, so the deputy informed him that the vehicle was going to be towed, but he could leave the scene.
The deputy eventually entered the vehicle to perform an inventory search. That is when he noticed drug paraphernalia and a small baggie containing what appeared to be a controlled substance.
While the deputy was searching the vehicle, Koerner grabbed a backpack from inside and started walking away. The deputy called him back to the vehicle and asked about the substance located inside. Koerner said something along the lines of “I’m sure you know what it is.” He was placed under arrest.
In searching the backpack, the deputy found a large amount of cash and a large bag of a white, crystal substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 107 grams with packaging. The bag that was found in the vehicle weighed 1.7 grams, and there was also 16 grams of marijuana located inside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.