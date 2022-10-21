Steven Joseph Brown, 32, Red Lake, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a single charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Brown was also given credit for seven days served in local confinement and ordered to pay a $100 fine. One count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an April 18, 2020, incident, during which a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley, when he observed a suspicious vehicle with illegal dark tint parked next to a gas station. The trooper noted that the occupants of the vehicle — one male and one female — “slumped down in their seats” when he pulled his squad car into the parking lot.
He added that they made “multiple furtive movements” and kept looking in his direction.
After the trooper was done pumping gas, he drove his squad car adjacent to the suspicious vehicle and greeted the occupants. The male was identified as Brown.
Both occupants of the vehicle showed signs of recent drug use, and also gave what the trooper described as “an odd story about where they were driving from and the purpose of their travels.” The trooper soon learned they both had revoked licenses.
Based on suspicion, the trooper brought in his K9 partner to search the vehicle. The K9 officer indicated on multiple locations in the vehicle. Eventually, the trooper located beverage cans with false voids inside.
One of the cans contained two bags that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 9.68 grams. Another contained three bags that field-tested positive for heroin and weighed 24.33 grams, in total.
Other drugs and paraphernalia were found throughout the vehicle.
