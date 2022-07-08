George Harold Graves, 53, Red Lake, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a June 30 incident, during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received information from a Motley police officer asking him to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that had the wrong license plates on it. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 10, traveling at a high rate of speed. He stopped the vehicle for having the wrong license plates, as well as speeding.
According to the report, there were several individuals inside of the suspect vehicle. The right, front passenger was identified as Graves, the report states. There appeared to be drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle, and at least one of the passengers allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a “silver canister” in the front center console. Inside of that were white pills, identified as Oxycodone, according to the criminal complaint.
Oxycodone is a Schedule II controlled substance that cannot be possessed without a valid prescription. Graves allegedly admitted that the pills belonged to him and that they were given to him by his sister as pain pills for his legs.
If convicted, Graves faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
