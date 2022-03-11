David Myron Ratcliff, 33, Staples, formerly of Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days in jail and one year of probation for a misdemeanor conviction of fifth-degree assault.
A charge of burglary in the first degree was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Ratcliff received credit for two days of time served in local confinement, and a one-year stay on 80 days of his jail sentence. He will have to serve eight days in jail, but if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he will not be required to serve other remaining 80 days.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred just after midnight, Aug. 4, 2021. Officers were dispatched to an assault call in Little Falls. The victim had called to report that Ratcliff had broken into his house and hit him in the head.
When an officer from the Little Falls Police Department arrived at the victim’s residence, the victim was inside and was bleeding from his head and had two large bruises forming. The officer also observed that a wooden panel of the door was broken out and several pieces of the door were scattered inside the residence.
According to the victim’s recorded statement, he and another person were sitting at the kitchen table talking about Ratcliff when he kicked in the kitchen door and hit the victim’s “head with something.” The other person ran from the room, fearing for her own safety.
The victim further stated that the door had been locked and Ratcliff did not make an attempt to get permission to enter. The other person in the residence later informed law enforcement that she was concerned that Ratcliff would attempt suicide by cop when officers made contact with him.
Ratcliff was not found at the victim’s residence, nor was he found at his own home. Earlier, on Aug. 3, 2021, the other person in the residence called in a welfare check on Ratcliff because he was making “strange statements” which led her to believe he was suicidal. Law enforcement could not locate him at the time to check on him.
Just before 11 a.m. Aug. 4, 2021, officers responded to Ratcliff’s residence and met with the other person who was in the residence the previous evening. She then motioned Ratcliff to exit the house. When he walked out of the house, he was arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.