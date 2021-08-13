David Myron Ratcliff, 32, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of fifth degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:04 a.m. Aug. 4, officers were dispatched to an assault call on Twelfth Street in Little Falls. The victim called to report that Ratcliff had broken into his house and hit him in the head.
When an officer arrived at the victim’s residence, he found the victim inside the house bleeding from his head with two large bruises forming. The officer also observed a wooden panel of door broken out and several pieces of the door scattered inside the residence.
According to the statement that the victim gave to law enforcement, he and another person were sitting at the kitchen table talking about Ratcliff when he “kicked in the kitchen door” and then hit the victim on the head with something. The other person ran from the room, fearing for their safety.
The victim said the door had been locked and Ratcliff did not make an attempt to get permission to enter, according to the complaint. The other person in the room later informed the officer that they were concerned Ratcliff would attempt “suicide by cop” when officers made contact with him.
Ratcliff was not found at the victim’s residence, nor his own.
Later, at about 10:57 a.m. Aug. 4, officers responded to Ratcliff’s residence and met with the person who was in the room with the victim during the alleged assault. Ratcliff walked out of the house and was arrested.
If convicted, Ratcliff faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $35,000 fine for the first degree burglary charge, and 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the fifth degree assault charge.
