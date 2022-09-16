Hailey Rose Cluever, 19, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 21 days of local confinement after she was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Cluever was given credit for seven days served, meaning she has 14 days remaining on the sentence. She was also given five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
The conviction stems from a Feb. 19 incident. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on 183rd Street in Morrison County when she observed a vehicle traveling without a front license plate and a driver’s side headlight out. She pulled the vehicle over and identified Cluever as a passenger in the vehicle.
While speaking to the driver, the trooper observed a small box labeled as THC gummies and a rubber LEGO container by his feet in a plain sight. When looking in the box, the trooper observed a metal scoop with THC wax concentrate and small glass item with THC wax concentrate. Inside the rubber container, she found a “significant amount” of THC wax.
The driver was placed under arrest, at which point Cluever was asked if there was anything in the vehicle that belonged to her. She hesitated in her response, and the driver said there were other drugs and paraphernalia under a blanket she was trying to conceal.
During a search of the vehicle, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a “significant amount” of THC wax were found on the passenger side floorboard. Cluever was also placed under arrest.
