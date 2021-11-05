Michael James Whitty Sandaker, 39, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with being a predatory offender and knowingly failing to fulfill registration requirements.
Sandaker is required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender as a result of a 2004 conviction in Stevens County. He is required to register until at least September 2029.
On Dec. 28, 2020, he completed a registration form affirming that he understood the requirements. In August, he registered at an address in Randall.
On Oct. 19, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office went to Sandaker’s registered place of employment. The manager told him Sandaker had last been employed there in December 2020.
A deputy then went to the address at which Sandaker was registered in Randall. He knocked on the door and made contact with an individual who stated Sandaker no longer lived there. The deputy was told he moved out when he was last arrested in July.
The occupant told the deputy that Sandaker occasionally comes back to check his mail, but does not live there. His whereabouts are currently unknown and, due to the nature of the charge and the need for release conditions, the state is seeking a warrant for his arrest.
If convicted, Sandaker faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.