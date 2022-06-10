Kyle Allen Mueller, 41, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 172 months — 14 years and four months — in prison after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On April 10, 2021, a concerned father contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had found inappropriate messages on his 15-year-old child’s cellphone and tablet. He stated the messages were sent to his child from Mueller, who was 40 at the time. He reported that Mueller gave his child the cellphone and tablet as gifts.
The father told law enforcement he was concerned about inappropriate sexual contact between Mueller and his child, whom he said was diagnosed as being a vulnerable child.
On April 12, 2021, the concerned father brought his child to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. During that discussion, the child said, during winter 2020, Mueller got drunk one night and Facetimed them and exposed himself. The next day, the victim said Mueller called them and said he “didn’t mean to do that” because he was drunk. Approximately one year later he did it again. This time, however, he performed a sex act over the phone and asked the victim to expose themself.
The complaint states that Mueller directed the victim, to perform sex acts for him via Facetime on more than 100 more occasions.
The victim stated that their father was recently in the hospital, but when he was gone, Mueller visited their residence on several occasions. They described many instances in which Mueller touched them inappropriately. They said it happened more than 50 times, and that they were afraid of Mueller because of threats he made.
Law enforcement then spoke with the victim’s father, who described the situation similarly to how it was initially reported.
Two charges of third-degree sexual contact were dismissed because he was found guilty of a higher offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.