Paul Michael Ross, 59, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to pay $12,757.57 in restitution and two years of probation for a gross misdemeanor conviction of harassment. He was also sentenced to five years of probation and a $50 fine for a felony theft conviction, but was given a stay of imposition on that conviction.
On Aug. 14, 2019, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle that had been stolen within the city of Little Falls. When he arrived on scene and met with the victim, he was informed that the victim left his pickup truck parked on the street with the keys in the ignition. He ran into a nearby business and returned to find his vehicle was gone.
At the time, there were no known suspects and local law enforcement was notified to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
About a half-hour later, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person inside a victim’s residence in Cushing. When the deputy arrived and met with the homeowner, she informed him that when she got home that evening, Ross was drinking beer inside her residence. She told the deputy she did not want Ross to be charged with burglary because she knows him and believes he has mental health issues.
The deputy later discovered that Ross had traveled to the residence in a vehicle that matched the description of the one that had been stolen in Little Falls. Ross told the deputy that he thought the truck belonged to “Todd.”
The deputy also learned that Ross had been in jail earlier that day on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. He was released from custody that afternoon.
Ross was given credit for 63 days served in local confinement.
