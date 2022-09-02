David Nels Anderson, 42, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 10 years of probation after he was convicted on three felony counts of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

Anderson was given a 10-year stay on a prison sentence totaling 39 months, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was given credit for 156 days in local confinement, and was also ordered to pay $200 total in fines.

Load comments