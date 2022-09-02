David Nels Anderson, 42, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 10 years of probation after he was convicted on three felony counts of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
Anderson was given a 10-year stay on a prison sentence totaling 39 months, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was given credit for 156 days in local confinement, and was also ordered to pay $200 total in fines.
One charge of felony domestic abuse and one felony DANCO violation, along with three additional misdemeanor charges, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On April 1, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO that prohibited Anderson from having any contact with a protected party.
At about 5:06 p.m. May 30, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol observed a vehicle in which Anderson was the driver and the victim was the passenger. The officer was aware of the DANCO, confirmed with dispatch that was still active, and initiated a traffic stop in Little falls. The victim immediately got out of the vehicle “to separate herself” from Anderson.
The trooper confirmed the identities of both Anderson and the victim.
On June 22, Anderson was released from custody at the Morrison County Jail after he pleaded guilty on the previous DANCO violation. The following day, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report from the victim, who was in the lobby of the police department.
She told him that Anderson had, again, violated his DANCO. She advised that he went over to the camper where she was residing and went inside without her permission. She alleged that he took items out of the camper while she was present.
On July 9, the same officer from the LFPD was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle being driven by Anderson. He knew that his license had been revoked, so he stopped the vehicle and confirmed Anderson was the driver.
There was also a female passenger in the vehicle, who the officer was able to confirm was the protected party listed in the DANCO.
