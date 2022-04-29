David Virgil Stich, 53, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of recklessly handling or using a dangerous weapon.
A felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. A one-year stay was placed on a sentence of 90 days in local confinement. As long as Stich remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he will not have to serve that time.
The charge stems from a Dec. 28, 2021 incident. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible assault involving a firearm at a residence within the county. The victim told deputies that she was at Stich’s residence doing some businesses paperwork when the two of them got into an argument.
The victim told law enforcement that the argument “got heated” and Stich asked her to leave. She gathered her things and was leaving in a truck with her husband when Stich called her husband’s cellphone. He told them that he had a gun and needed somebody to help him or he was going to get shot or he was going to shoot himself.
The victim and her husband found Stich standing the yard, facing away from them. The victim said when he turned around to speak to them, he was holding a long gun sideways across his body, but was not pointing it at anyone. He then began yelling at the victim again and told her to leave.
The victim said he then fired a shot into the air and pointed the firearm at her. She was very afraid, so she left the scene.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, they located and secured the firearm and arrested Stich. He told a deputy that he was under a lot of stress and had a migraine. He also acknowledged the altercation and admitted to firing the gun.
