Jonathan Edward Giessinger, 46, Randall, formerly of St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement and six years of supervised probation after he was convicted of felony fleeing a peace officer and gross misdemeanor DWI.

Of the 90 days in local confinement, 30 will be served in jail and 60 on alcohol sensitive electronic home monitoring. He received a six-year stay on an additional 275 days of local confinement, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.

