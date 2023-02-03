Jonathan Edward Giessinger, 46, Randall, formerly of St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement and six years of supervised probation after he was convicted of felony fleeing a peace officer and gross misdemeanor DWI.
Of the 90 days in local confinement, 30 will be served in jail and 60 on alcohol sensitive electronic home monitoring. He received a six-year stay on an additional 275 days of local confinement, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.
One count of gross misdemeanor DWI was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an Aug. 21, 2022, incident. At about 10:53 p.m. that night, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in Randall when he observed a four-wheeler traveling on Pacific Avenue. The driver was having a difficult time keeping the vehicle in his lane of traffic, as it crossed over the fog line and failed to signal a turn.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the four-wheeler. The driver — later identified as Giessinger, accelerated and continued driving. During the ensuing pursuit, the deputy saw him toss what appeared to be a cup of beer from the vehicle.
Giessinger eventually pulled into a field, where he lost control of the ATV and was thrown off. He had multiple injuries as a result of the crash, and he was transported to the hospital.
The deputy obtained a warrant for his blood or urine, which was presented to Giessinger at the hospital. He was advised that refusal to provide a sample was a crime, though he still declined.
Giessinger had previous DWI convictions in 2017 and 2018.
