Brady Augustus Rierson, 22, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement and two years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and a misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree assault.

Felony charges of false imprisonment and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Load comments