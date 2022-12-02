Brady Augustus Rierson, 22, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement and two years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and a misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree assault.
Felony charges of false imprisonment and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On the assault charge, Rierson was given a two-year stay on 69 days of his sentence. He was also given credit for seven days served in local confinement. If he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he will be required to serve only 14 days of the 90-day sentence. He was also ordered to pay a total of $200 in fines.
The convictions stem from two separate incidents. The fifth-degree assault charge stemmed from an incident that occurred, March 25.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a domestic assault between roommates. The victim told responding deputies that he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument at the residence he shared with Rierson. The argument occurred in the victim’s bedroom, but Rierson broke the door down and entered.
The victim told law enforcement that he attempted to leave, but Rierson would not allow it. He eventually grabbed the victim “by the throat” and began choking him. A deputy noted finger marks on the victim’s neck.
During a statement to law enforcement, Rierson said the victim was engaged in a loud verbal argument with his girlfriend, and that she had encouraged him to intervene. He said he pulled the door off of its hinges, and confirmed that he did not allow the victim to leave.
Rierson told the deputy that he felt the best course of action “was to detain” the victim. He said he got him into a choke hold and took him to the floor in an attempt to get him to calm down. He eventually let go of the victim and allowed him to leave.
The gross misdemeanor DANCO violation charge resulted from an incident that occurred, July 11.
