Gordon Lee Coffelt, Sr., 46, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge stems from a March 25 incident. An officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Highway 27 and 18th Street Northeast. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Coffelt.
Coffelt admitted that he ran the red light, as well as that he did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the complaint. He further acknowledged that the plates on his vehicle did not match. The officer looked up the license plates on the vehicle and confirmed the plates did not match the vehicle. They came back to a camper registered to another person.
The officer ran the VIN on Coffelt’s vehicle, and it came back as stolen out of the city of St. Cloud, the complaint said.
Coffelt was placed under arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle.
During a statement to law enforcement, Coffelt said he traded a camper for the truck, claiming he did not know it was stolen, according to the report.
If convicted, Coffelt faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
