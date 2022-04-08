David Nels Anderson, 42, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge stems from a March 31 incident. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault occurring at a residence in Randall. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and met with the victim, who stated she was assaulted by Anderson.
When a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the victim, she was “crying and hysterical,” according to the report. She told him that she is dating Anderson and had been residing with him at the residence. The report states that she explained that he was upset with her and forcibly threw her outside.
The victim told law enforcement that it was “freezing cold” outside and she was not wearing any shoes or a coat. After Anderson’s mother let her back inside, Anderson allegedly pushed her into a corner and, eventually, threw her back outside.
She showed a deputy several bruises on her buttocks, which she believed to have occurred when she was thrown outside, according to the report. When law enforcement spoke with Anderson’s mother, the report states that she gave a similar account of what happened.
Anderson was placed under assault for domestic assault and was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he agreed to give a statement. According to the criminal complaint, he said he had been dating the victim for approximately one month. He told law enforcement that he caught the victim lying to him and got upset about it.
The report states that Anderson admitted to picking the victim up and “putting her outside.” He said after his mother let her back inside, he “swept his leg under” the victim’s leg, causing her to fall to the floor. He then “placed” the victim back outside, according to the complaint.
Anderson’s criminal history shows that he has multiple prior convictions that enhance the current offense, including a felony conviction in April 2019 for violating a no contact order a November 2018 felony conviction for domestic assault.
If convicted, Anderson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
