Darby Richard Klooster, 48, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of third-degree burglary.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 11:06 p.m., May 29. According to the criminal complaint, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a burglary in process at the BT Diesel Performance and Repair business located in Royalton. The owner contacted law enforcement to report that a camera he had set up inside his repair shop showed a man walking around inside the business. The man was described as wearing a mask, backpack and gloves; and was said to be in the office of the business.
A deputy arrived on scene, turned off his emergency lights and quietly walked toward the business. The report states that, as he got there, he observed a male subject — later identified as Klooster — standing just south of the shop. He began to run away, and deputies yelled at him to stop, according to the complaint.
The report states that Klooster continued running while throwing out his hat and gloves, but he eventually got down on the ground and put his hands behind his back. Once the suspect was identified as Klooster, deputies learned he had several warrants out in Morrison and Todd counties.
According to the criminal complaint, Klooster appeared to have made entry into the business through a broken window. While inside, he allegedly stole $1,000 from an envelope inside of the shot. That money was later found in his possession.
Further, the report states that it appears he stole some hoses with fittings from inside of the shop, which were found near the broken window where he exited the shop. He also was said to have ditched the backpack as he took off running. Inside of it, deputies allegedly located “numerous burglary tools, including a cordless drill, pry bar, screwdrivers, prying utensils and a knife.”
If convicted, the second-degree burglary charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $20,000. The third-degree charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
