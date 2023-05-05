Richard Allen Waagen, 55, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of threats of violence.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 26. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a family who reported that a man pointed a gun at their 13-year-old son. The report states that the suspect was identified as Waagen.

