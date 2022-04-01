Brady Augustus Rierson, 22, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of domestic assault by strangulation and one count of false imprisonment.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a March 25 incident, in which the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a domestic assault between roommates at a residence in Morrison County.
The victim told the deputy that he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument at the time at the residence he shared with Rierson. According to the complaint, the argument took place in the couple’s bedroom, but Rierson broke the door down to his room and entered.
The victim said he wanted to leave at that point, but Rierson would not let him. Further, he said Rierson blocked the exit to the room and, when he tried to get around him, Rierson allegedly grabbed him “by the throat” and pulled him back. He said that is when Rierson began choking him next to the bed, and the deputy allegedly noted finger marks on the victim’s neck and throat area, the complaint said.
After being located in Little Falls, Rierson was placed under and transported to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
During a statement to law enforcement, Rierson allegedly said the victim was in a loud verbal argument with his girlfriend, and that she encouraged him to intervene. He said he pulled the bedroom door open and broke the it off of the hinges, according to the report. He confirmed that the victim was trying to leave the room and that he told him he could not go.
Rierson told the deputy that he felt the best course of action “was to detain” the victim, the report states. He allegedly said the victim then opened a window and attempted to climb out, but Rierson was able to grab him and pull him back into the room.
According to the complaint, Rierson said he got the victim into a choke hold and took him to the floor in an attempt to calm him down. He eventually allowed the victim to get up and leave the residence.
Both charges have a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
