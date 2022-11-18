Matthew Allen Menth, 38, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety and one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a wrong name or identification.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Nov. 1. According to the complaint, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle drive out of the Discount Liquor parking lot and onto a grassy area between the stop sign and the curb. The report states that the vehicle almost hit “several signs” driving over the curb and crossing the highway.

