Matthew Allen Menth, 38, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety and one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a wrong name or identification.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Nov. 1. According to the complaint, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle drive out of the Discount Liquor parking lot and onto a grassy area between the stop sign and the curb. The report states that the vehicle almost hit “several signs” driving over the curb and crossing the highway.
The vehicle eventually turned south onto Highway 10, at which point the officer activated his emergency lights and stopped it. The driver allegedly identified himself as Moses John Mojica.
The officer returned to his squad car and ran the name through dispatch. According to the complaint, that came back as an alias used by Menth. Borash then ran Menth’s name and pulled up his driver’s license photo. The latter matched the appearance of the driver.
Menth’s driving status came back as “cancelled - inimical to public safety.” He also had multiple warrants out for his arrest, according to the report. The officer went back to the vehicle with the intent to arrest Menth.
When he arrived back at the vehicle, he opened up the door and advised Menth to step out, according to the complaint. Menth allegedly put his car in drive and took off down the highway at a high rate of speed. The officer got back into his squad car and followed in pursuit.
The report states that speeds were initially around 90 miles per hour before Menth left the roadway on Ridge Road. The officer continued to follow Menth’s vehicle at speeds that dropped to around 40 mph, before he executed a PIT maneuver to end the chase.
Menth’s vehicle spun off of the roadway and into the ditch, but he allegedly got out and attempted to flee on foot. The officer followed, but was unable to keep up, according to the report. He eventually discontinued the foot pursuit.
If convicted of the felony flee charge, Menth faces up to three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. The gross misdemeanor charge caries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine, while the misdemeanor charge comes with up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
