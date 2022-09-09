Joseph David Jarnot, 50, Princeton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from a Sept. 3 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Little Falls when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 27. They entered the registration of the vehicle into their computer and it showed that the registered owner’s driving status was revoked.
The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Jarnot. While speaking with them, they felt his eyes appeared to be “bloodshot, watery and glossy.” His speech was also described as “fast and rambled.”
According to the report, Jarnot’s pulse was approximately 110 beats per minute, which is above average. He estimated 30 seconds had passed in about 50 seconds, the report states, and had difficulty following stimuli on the horizontal gaze test. He also was said to have performed poorly on the walk and turn test, as well as on the one-leg stand test.
A portable breath test showed Jarnot had a blood alcohol concentration 0.000, according to the complaint. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
In a subsequent search, the trooper located a pouch behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which allegedly contained a syringe and small baggie. Inside the baggie was a “crystallized substance” that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately .3 grams, according to the report.
A sample of Jarnot’s blood was taken at the hospital and was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing.
Jarnot faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine, if he is convicted on the drug charge. The DWI misdemeanor carries a max sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
