Joseph David Jarnot, 50, Princeton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.

The charges stem from a Sept. 3 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Little Falls when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 27. They entered the registration of the vehicle into their computer and it showed that the registered owner’s driving status was revoked.

