Dylon Michael Press, 21, Burtrum, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on charges of threats of violence.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 2. Morrison County dispatch received a report that Press was “out of control and throwing items” inside of a residence on Agate Road. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was invited inside by family members.
Press was located sitting in a chair near the kitchen table. He was advised that he was not under arrest, but that the deputy wanted to talk to him about what was happening
Press was described to be “sobbing and crying.” However, he eventually became agitated and requested to speak to a different deputy. As Press became more upset, he began “screaming loudly.”
He eventually stood up and tipped over the kitchen table in front of the deputy and other family members. He was “assisted to the ground” and placed in handcuffs.
Press told the deputy that if he could get the handcuffs off, he was “going to kill” him.
Law enforcement noted that Press appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.” A portable breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .26.
Press was taken to the squad car with the assistance of another deputy. He “buckled his legs and sat on the ground.” He eventually had to be assisted to his feet to be brought to the car.
On his way to jail, he was kicking and “banging his head” on the Plexiglas cage inside the squad car.
