Dylon Michael Press, 21, Burtrum, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on charges of threats of violence.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 2. Morrison County dispatch received a report that Press was “out of control and throwing items” inside of a residence on Agate Road. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was invited inside by family members.

