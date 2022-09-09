Justin Joseph Zimmerman, 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 5:53 p.m., Sept. 1. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a person driving erratically in a truck. The reporting party said the vehicle was southbound on Highway 371, and stated that the truck was driving at various speeds between 50 - 65 miles per hour. It had also been observed going over the fog line and onto the rumble strips, according to the complaint.
The trooper responded to the report and saw the vehicle exiting off of Highway 371 onto 213th Street, near Camp Ripley. They stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Zimmerman who, according to the report, had a “dirty, unkempt appearance.”
The report alleges that Zimmerman’s speech was mumbled and he was difficult to understand. He also had “numerous open sores around his face,” and the trooper noted that he had “bloodshot, watery and glossy eyes.” The trooper believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance, though he allegedly denied any recent drug use.
During a field sobriety test, Zimmerman estimated the passage of 30 seconds in about 24 seconds, according to the complaint. On the horizontal gaze test, it was reported that no clues were observed, but he was unable to follow the stimuli provided. He also allegedly performed poorly on the walk and turn test, as well as on the one-leg stand test. A portable breath test showed zeros in terms of blood alcohol concentration, according to the report.
Zimmerman was arrested for driving while impaired, and during a search warrant incident to the arrest, a folded-up tinfoil pouch was located in his wallet, the report states. Inside was a powdery substance that later field-tested positive for heroin and weighed .36 grams in the foil.
Zimmerman was taken to the hospital and a search warrant was issued for a sample of his blood or urine. He refused to provide a sample of either, despite being informed that doing so would be a crime.
If convicted of the felony, Zimmerman would face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. The third-degree DWI charge carries a potential sentence of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine; while the misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
