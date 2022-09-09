Justin Joseph Zimmerman, 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 5:53 p.m., Sept. 1. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a person driving erratically in a truck. The reporting party said the vehicle was southbound on Highway 371, and stated that the truck was driving at various speeds between 50 - 65 miles per hour. It had also been observed going over the fog line and onto the rumble strips, according to the complaint.

Load comments