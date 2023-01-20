Misti Lynn Nelson, 32, Ponsford, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of illegal possession of a firearm or ammo as a convicted felon or adjudicated delinquent, and one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from a Jan. 11 incident. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Motley Police Department was patrolling Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle pass by in which the driver was not wearing a seat belt. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Nelson.
The report states that Nelson initially provided a false name. After her real name was revealed, the officer learned she had multiple warrants out for her arrest.
While speaking with Nelson, the officer noted in the complaint that he observed drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. He conducted a search, during which he located substances that allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.
The report states that, in the rear seat, there was a backpack containing two .38 special ammunition rounds. The officer also noted that there was mail with Nelson’s name on it. Her prior convictions were for “crimes of violence,” which prohibit her from possessing firearms and/or ammo. She allegedly told law enforcement that the ammo belonged to her boyfriend.
Once Nelson was booked into the Morrison County Jail, a search was conducted of her person. The correctional officer allegedly observed an object “inside of Nelson’s body” and directed her to remove it. According to the complaint, she removed the object, ripped open the bag and ingested an unknown amount of what appeared to be a controlled substance.
It eventually tested positive for cocaine, according to the report. Nelson was transported to a nearby hospital and was cleared by a doctor before she was allowed to return to jail.
If convicted, the illegal possession of a firearm or ammo charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $30,000 fine. The drug charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
