Misti Lynn Nelson, 32, Ponsford, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of illegal possession of a firearm or ammo as a convicted felon or adjudicated delinquent, and one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from a Jan. 11 incident. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Motley Police Department was patrolling Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle pass by in which the driver was not wearing a seat belt. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Nelson.

