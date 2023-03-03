Tyrone Wayne Cloud, 37, Ponemah, formerly of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 51 days in jail and three years of supervised probation after he was convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

He received a three-year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one day, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for nine days served and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

