Tyrone Wayne Cloud, 37, Ponemah, formerly of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 51 days in jail and three years of supervised probation after he was convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
He received a three-year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one day, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for nine days served and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
The charge stems from a March 1, 2022, incident. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a pursuit heading northbound toward Morrison County on Highway 10. As deputies were heading toward Royalton, the St. Cloud Police terminated the pursuit.
A while later, a deputy advised that he had pulled in near the Soo Line trailhead and located the suspect vehicle passing by. He advised that he was re-initiating the pursuit at a high rate of speed. After staying on Highway 10 where it splits with Highway 371 in Little Falls, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.
Just north of Cushing, the vehicle slowed and crossed over into southbound traffic. As this happened, law enforcement was able to execute a PIT maneuver, which resulted in Cloud’s vehicle getting stuck in the ditch.
In total, the pursuit through Morrison County lasted about 15 minutes and covered 15 miles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.