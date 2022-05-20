Russell David Platz, 62, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred, April 26. According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report that Platz — who had an active felony warrant for his arrest in Benton County — was at his residence in Little Falls.
The officer responded to the residence and observed Platz standing in the driveway, removing items from a vehicle. He was placed under arrest. During a search incident to the arrest, the officer allegedly found a meth pipe in his pocket. He asked Platz if he had any other contraband on his person, but Platz denied it, according to the report.
As Platz was being transported to the Morrison County Jail, the officer again asked if he had any other illegal items in his possession. Once again, Platz allegedly denied having any other items on his person.
Platz was searched by jail staff after arriving at the jail. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic baggie containing two small, crystal-like rocks that appeared to be methamphetamine. The report states that he admitted that the substance was meth. It field tested positive, and weighed 4.1 grams with packaging, according to the report.
If convicted, Platz faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.