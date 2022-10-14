Russell David Platz, 63, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 180 days of local confinement after he was convicted of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, plus 30 days consecutive to that sentence for contempt.

Platz was also given five months of supervised probation. He received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 19 months, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains law abiding. He also received credit for 70 days served on the 180-day sentence, so he has 110 days remaining.

