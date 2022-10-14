Russell David Platz, 63, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 180 days of local confinement after he was convicted of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, plus 30 days consecutive to that sentence for contempt.
Platz was also given five months of supervised probation. He received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 19 months, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains law abiding. He also received credit for 70 days served on the 180-day sentence, so he has 110 days remaining.
The conviction stems from an April 26 incident, during which an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report that Platz was at his residence. The officer was advised that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest in Benton County.
The officer responded to Platz’s residence and found him standing in the driveway, removing items from a vehicle. The officer approached him and placed him under arrest on the warrant.
During a search incident to the arrest, the officer found a meth pipe in Platz’s pocket. He then asked Platz if he had any more contraband on his person, and he said he did not.
As he was being transported to the jail, the officer once again asked Platz if he had any illegal items in his possession. He again said he did not.
Once he arrived at the jail, Platz was searched by jail staff and found to be in possession of a plastic baggie containing two small, crystal-like rocks that appeared to be methamphetamine. He admitted that it was meth, and the substance field-tested positive as such. It weighed 4.41 grams with packaging.
