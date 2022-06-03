Brandon David Plante, 27, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from a May 26 incident. According to the criminal complaint, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Fourth Street Northeast. Multiple officers arrived on scene, and observed a subject in a hoodie running from the location.
According to the report, the officer “loudly informed” the male subject to stop and advised he was a police officer. The male subject allegedly looked over his shoulder and continued to run away from the officer.
The officer pursued on foot. He later discharged his taser, but it did not appear to have an effect. Eventually, the officer caught up to the subject and tackled him to the ground, according to the report.
The subject was identified as Plante. The officer was advised he had a warrant out for his arrest in Wright County.
Plante was searched subject to his arrest, and he allegedly admitted to being in possession of drugs. He had a vial in one of his pockets that contained a substance that eventually field-tested positive for cocaine, the report states. It weighed 5.27 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Plante faces five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the cocaine, and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for fleeing.
