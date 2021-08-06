Keri Melea Pitman, 33, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 16, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a burglary at a residence on the northeast side of Little Falls. The officer arrived at the scene and met with the complainant, who stated someone broke into her apartment. She told the officer she was initially unsure of who may have done it, but she suspected it was Pitman.
The victim stated she was having medical issues and had not been home, and that Pitman had stopped over at her residence while she was not there.
After returning home, the victim said she was walking through her residence and noticed that the safe in her bedroom had been tampered with. She said there were also some prescription pills missing, along with $950 in cash. The victim told officers that there was a multitool device sitting next to her safe that she knew belonged to Pitman.
The officer made contact with Pitman and inquired about the alleged burglary. According to the complaint, Pitman initially denied being involved. She told the officer that she had been at the victim’s residence, but she left when she learned the victim wasn’t home.
According to the complaint, she eventually admitted going into the victim’s residence, but denied going into the safe. She did, however, admit to taking $100 from next to the safe. The report states that Pitman did eventually admit to breaking into the safe and stealing the money inside, along with some pills.
She turned over what money of the victim’s she had not spent — $689 — and some pills that were identified as Hydrocodone, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Pitman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000.
