Kory David Pingeon, 34, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on a felony conviction for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Pingeon received a one year, one day prison sentence. That is stayed for the duration of his probation, as long as he meets all conditions.
On Jan. 20, an officer from the Pierz Police Department responded to a report of a shoplifter at a business in Pierz. When he arrived, Pingeon denied stealing anything and offered to let the officer search him.
During that search, the officer located drug paraphernalia in Pingeon’s pocket. Inside of a pouch, there were five pills, later identified as Aprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
The pills cannot be possessed without a prescription. When asked about the pills, Pingeon told law enforcement that he had a prescription and stated, “I’m just a heroin junky.”
Pingeon was given credit for 36 days of credit for time served in local confinement.
