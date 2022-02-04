Craig Allen Erickson, 44, Pine River, was convicted in Morrison County District Court for first degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an Oct. 30, 2021 incident, when a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was conducting surveillance on Highway 10 near Randall, observed a vehicle pass by that was driving close to the rear bumper of another vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for failing to maintain a safe distance.
The suspect vehicle took a long time to come to a complete stop and the driver and passengers were making furtive movements. The trooper approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Erickson. There was also a male passenger in the front seat and a female in the back.
Erickson was unable to provide insurance information for the vehicle and attempted to find it on his cellphone. In the meantime, the trooper learned he had “several controlled substance convictions” on his record. His story about where they had been and what they were doing did not match that of the passengers.
The trooper deployed his K-9 partner around Erickson’s vehicle. The K-9 indicated on some backpacks that were in the vehicle.
The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle, during which he located drug paraphernalia in the backpacks. The trooper later discovered the center console was loose, and when he lifted the bin out of the console, he located a plastic bag containing a large quantity of a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
Erickson admitted some of the substance belonged to him. It later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 456 grams — or, about one pound.
Erickson was sentenced to supervised probation for 30 years. If Erickson violates the terms of his probation, he faces 90 months in a Minnesota correctional facility.
