Aaron Michael Edberg, 32, Pine City, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of domestic assault — one by strangulation — along with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process with force and another gross misdemeanor count of interrupting, interfering with, impeding or disrupting a 911 call.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 13, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance occurring at a residence on Lindbergh Drive Northwest. An officer arrived at the scene and parked near the residence, from where he could hear a male voice yelling inside.
The officer knocked on the door, and Edberg answered. The report states Edberg was upset and yelling at the officer to leave unless he had a warrant. The officer advised him that he needed to speak with the female inside the residence. The female victim — who the officer noted was visibly upset and appeared to be crying — exited the residence and started walking down the steps.
A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and attempted to speak with the victim, but Edberg stated he wanted to speak with her first. According to the complaint, Edberg would not go where he was directed and was therefore placed under arrest. He allegedly resisted by not complying with commands and turning his body away from the officers. The report states that he tried kicking the officers when he was placed in the squad car, once grazing an officer’s face.
The victim told an officer that she was arguing with Edberg, with whom she resides, so he “socked her in the head three or four times” while she was holding their baby. She said he then wrestled the baby from her hands, before she locked herself in a bedroom. Edberg allegedly broke the door to the bedroom.
The victim told law enforcement that she attempted to call 911, but Edberg tried to prevent her from calling by breaking her phone. She stated she was again hit in the head, and it made her dizzy. She also alleged Edberg choked her against the refrigerator and threatened to kill her.
Officers attempted to transport Edberg to the Morrison County Jail, but he was not willing to sit in the back seat of the squad car and fought with officers, according to the complaint. While trying to place him in the back seat, an officer was allegedly kicked in the chest while a deputy was kicked in the groin. He continued kicking and yelling at officers, according to the complaint, but eventually they were able to get him into the vehicle.
An examination of Edberg’s criminal history shows multiple prior convictions for assault, including more than two in the past 10 years. Those prior convictions enhance the current offense.
If convicted, Edberg faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the felony domestic assault. The domestic assault by strangulation carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000. Both of the gross misdemeanor charges have maximum penalties of one year in jail and/or $3,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.