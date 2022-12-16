Cole Edward Franzen, 26, Pillager, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 15 months in prison after he was convicted on a felony a charge of violating an order for protection (OFP).
A felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Dec. 14, 2021, a Morrison County District Court judge issued an OFP that prohibited Franzen from having any contact with a protected party. The one exception provided by the victim was text messages to set up visitation with their joint children.
On Feb. 23, he was convicted on two separate cases for violating a harassment restraining order, which enhanced the offense of violating an OFP.
On Feb. 25, the victim contracted an officer with the Motley Police Department to report that Franzen had been contacting them in violation of the OFP. He met with the victim at their residence, and they showed him their cellphone, which contained messages they were receiving from Franzen.
The officer observed that the text messages began Feb. 20 and went through Feb. 24. Several of the messages, according to the victim, came to them within a few hours after Franzen’s Feb. 23 court hearing. They noted to the officer that they were present for the sentencing via Zoom, and heard the judge instruct Franzen of his court orders.
The victim also showed the officer two missed calls from Franzen, on Feb. 24.
Franzen was eventually located and arrested on March 2 in Cass County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.