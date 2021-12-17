Robert Kilroy Galceran, 47, Pillager, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor for violating a no domestic abuse no contact order.
The charges stem from a Dec. 11 incident, when sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic assault taking place at a resort on Auger Road in Morrison County.
Deputies responded and while en route, received information that the male suspect, identified as Galceran, had left the resort in a pickup, the criminal complaint said.
The pickup passed by a deputy who activated his squad car’s emergency lights. The complaint said the suspect accelerated, going through a stop sign at Highway 10 and crossing the median. The vehicle traveled southbound on Highway 10, followed by deputies, and reportedly traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
The complaint said the suspect attempted to make a turn off of the highway too quickly and drove into the ditch.
Galceran exited his vehicle and was placed under arrest for felony fleeing.
Deputies learned there was a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) in place prohibiting Galceran from having any in-person contact with the victim. The report said deputies learned Galceran had been staying with the victim at the resort and the two of them were having the alleged fight. That contact was in violation of the DANCO.
If found guilty of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, Galceran faces up to three yeas and one day in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. If found guilty of violating the DANCO, he faces 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
