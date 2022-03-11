Cole Edward Franzen, 25, Pillager, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one count of violating an order for protection (OFP). The two charges stem from separate incidents.
On Dec. 14, 2021 a Morrison County District Court judge issued an OFP against Franzen that prevented him from having any contact with a protected person. The original order does provide for one exception — he is allowed to text message the person to set up a visitation with their joint children.
On Feb. 23, Franzen was convicted in Morrison County District Court on separate files for violating a restraining order. Those convictions enhance any new offenses.
On Feb. 25, the protected person contacted an officer with the Motley Police Department to report that Franzen had been contacting her in violation of the OFP. The officer met with her at her residence, at which time she showed him her cellphone that contained messages she had been receiving from Franzen.
The officer observed that the text messages began on Sunday, Feb. 20, and went through Thursday, Feb. 24. The victim explained to the officer that Franzen had gone to court for sentencing on Wednesday, Feb. 23. She said one of the messages was sent to her shortly before the court hearing and several others were from a few hours after, according to the complaint.
The victim told the officer that she was present for the sentencing hearing via Zoom, and she heard the judge instruct Franzen to follow all of his court orders. He allegedly violated them just a few hours later. She also showed the officer two missed phone calls from Franzen the day after the hearing, according to the report.
The officer did not know Franzen’s whereabouts, so he sent a notice to surrounding agencies that there was probable cause for his arrest. He was later located and arrested on March 2, in Cass County.
The fleeing a peace officer charge stems from an incident that occurred that same day. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in the city of Motley when he observed a pickup truck parked next to a laundromat. He further noticed Franzen walking from the passenger door of the truck into the building. He was aware there was probable cause to arrest Franzen for violating the OFP.
The deputy approached Franzen and advised him that he was under arrest. Franzen allegedly asked the deputy if he could put his clothing back in his truck and lock it before he was brought to jail. At that point, he was being cooperative, so the deputy allowed him to do so.
When Franzen approached the truck, he jumped into the driver’s seat and “took off at a high rate of speed,” the report states. The deputy got into his squad car and pursued Franzen with his lights and siren. He drove onto Highway 10 and then west onto Highway 210 east at “a very high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.
The deputy noted speeds over 80 miles per hour, and the roads were slippery due to a recent snowfall. After approximately 3 1/2 miles, the deputy discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns. At that point, Franzen was entering Cass County.
Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office continued to search for Franzen in their jurisdiction. They later located him and placed him under arrest. They reported that Franzen fought with and assaulted them and called for help during the arrest. It is anticipated that Franzen will be charged for those offenses in Cass County.
If convicted of violating the OFP, Franzen faces five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine. If convicted of fleeing a peace officer, there is a maximum charge of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
