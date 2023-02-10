Joshua Kenneth Bednar, 45, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of harassment, violating a restraining order.
On Jan. 13, a Morrison County District Court judge issued an ex parte order for protection (OFP) that prohibits Bednar from having any contact with a protected party. He was served with the OFP, Jan. 21.
The charge stems from Feb. 5, when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the OFP being violated. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy drove to the protected party’s residence. They reported that Bednar had been calling, and they recognized his voice on the other end of the call.
The report states that Bednar was also sending text messages to the protected party, who provided the deputy with screen shots of the text conversations, as well as a call log.
After speaking with the victim, the deputy went to Bednar’s residence and located him there. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail.
Bednar has previously been convicted, in 2021, for violating a protection order and third-degree assault. Those convictions enhance the current offense.
Bednar could face a penalty up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.