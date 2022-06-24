Michael Louis Marshik, 31, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted on two felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, stemming from two separate incidents.
The first incident occurred on Aug. 8, 2021, when an officer from the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol and observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Marshik.
The officer asked Marshik to provide proof of insurance for his vehicle. When he opened his glovebox to retrieve the paperwork, the officer observed a green pill and a clear plastic baggie. The pill was consistent with what the officer believed to be MDMA/ecstasy.
When the officer informed Marshik that his vehicle was going to be searched, he admitted that he was in possession of some “dabs” — or, THC wax. The officer searched the vehicle and located a whitish, waxy substance in a clear container in the center console of the vehicle, which appeared to be THC wax.
A passenger in Marshik’s vehicle confirmed that the green pill was MDMA and the substance in the container was THC wax. They said both items belonged to Marshik.
About a month and a half later, on Sept. 23, 2021, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Broadway Avenue in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Marshik,
An officer from the Little Falls Police Department, who was assisting at the scene, observed in plain sight a bong-styled pipe with marijuana wax residue laying on the passenger side floor of Marshik’s vehicle.
Law enforcement searched the vehicle and observed four small, plastic containers that contained a waxy, amber-colored substance that Marshik admitted was THC wax.
Marshik was given credit for a total of 40 days served in local confinement, 22 for the first incident and 18 for the second.
