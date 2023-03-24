Joshua James Wagner, 38, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to pay $21,768.58 in restitution and serve 180 days in local confinement followed by three years of supervised probation after he was convicted of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
As part of the sentence, Wagner was given a three-year stay on a prison term of 12 months and one day. He was also fined $100.
The conviction stems from an April 18, 2022, incident. At about 1:27 a.m. that morning, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol parked at a business on Highway 25. They observed a pickup truck turning into the parking lot but, as soon as the squad car was visible, the driver slammed on their brakes and put the truck in reverse.
The suspect vehicle headed out on Highway 27 at a high rate of speed. The trooper followed and noted the vehicle going as fast as 97 miles per hour. They eventually activated their emergency lights and siren in an effort to initiate a traffic stop.
The pickup truck eventually turned and drove into a wooded area. The trooper attempted “several” PIT maneuvers, but none were successful.
Both the suspect vehicle and that of the trooper eventually entered into an open field area. At one point, the pickup truck shifted into reverse and slammed into the front of the trooper’s vehicle, causing damage.
Eventually, the squad became stuck in the soft ground and the pursuit ended. However, the truck began to circle the trooper’s location and drove away.
Soon after, other law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. With the use of a drone, they were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was not far away. The vehicle appeared to be disabled after hitting a tree, head-on.
The driver left the area on foot, but the registered owner of the vehicle was found to be Wagner. After the trooper reviewed a photo of him, they were able to positively identify him as the driver of the suspect vehicle.
