Joshua James Wagner, 38, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to pay $21,768.58 in restitution and serve 180 days in local confinement followed by three years of supervised probation after he was convicted of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

As part of the sentence, Wagner was given a three-year stay on a prison term of 12 months and one day. He was also fined $100.

