Joshua James Wagner, 37, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. April 18. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was parked at a business on Highway 25 when they observed a pickup truck begin to turn into the parking lot of the business. As soon as her squad car was visible to the driver, he “slammed on his brakes” and put the truck in reverse.
The report states that the truck backed out and accelerated across Highway 27, failing to stop at a stop sign.
The suspect vehicle continued on Highway 27 at a high rate of speed, according to the report. The trooper followed and noted the suspect driving 97 miles per hour. She activated her emergency lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.
Eventually, the truck allegedly drove into a wooded area and the trooper attempted several PIT maneuvers. During one of the PIT maneuvers, the driver was visible through an open window and appeared to be a male in his 30s, according to the report.
Both the suspect vehicle and the trooper’s squad car entered an open field area. At one point, the truck allegedly shifted into reverse and “rammed into” the front of the trooper’s squad car, causing damage. Eventually, the trooper’s vehicle became stuck in the soft ground and pursuit ended. The truck allegedly “began to circle” the trooper’s location and then drove away.
Other law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, and through the use of a FLIR camera and a drone, law enforcement officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle a short distance away. The vehicle was disabled after it appeared to have struck a tree head-on, according to the report.
According to the complaint, the driver left the area on foot. The registered owner of the pickup was identified as Wagner. The trooper reviewed a photo of Wagner and was able to positively identify him as the driver of the vehicle.
If convicted, Wagner faces a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a fine up to $5,000.
