Zachary Troy Lyon, 25, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 days of local confinement, two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after a misdemeanor conviction of fifth degree assault.
Lyon received a two-year stay on 75 days of his sentence, provided he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for six days served. A felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The charge stems from a May 25 incident, during which an officer from the Pierz Police Department received a report of a domestic assault. The officer met with the victim, who stated she was assaulted by her fiancée, Lyon, the previous night at their residence.
The victim told law enforcement that Lyon had been drinking in the early afternoon of May 24. She said they got into an argument before bedtime, and as she was walking by Lyon, he “got into her face” and took her to the ground. She said he got on top of her and started choking her, initially with one hand, but eventually with both.
She told the officer she was completely unable to breathe and she “felt her eyes going dark and everything was turning black.” She said it was the fourth time she had been assault by Lyon, but the first time she had reported it.
The officer made note of the marks on the victim’s neck, rug burns on her knees and a bruise on top of her left hand. He later located Lyon at his residence.
During a statement to law enforcement, Lyon admitted he was arguing with the victim, but said he “tripped forward,” ran into the victim and they both fell to the ground. He initially said that the victim was choking him, so he put his hand on her neck and proceeded to squeeze and choke her back.
He told the officer that he “blacked out” during the confrontation and did not remember what happened until the following day. Lyon also acknowledged that the victim only had her hand on his neck and was not squeezing in any way to impede his breathing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.