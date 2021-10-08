Michael Louis Marshik, 30, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of marijuana wax.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 23, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Broadway Avenue in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Marshik.
The deputy was assisted at the scene by an officer from the Little Falls Police Department. The officer observed, plain sight, a bong-styled pipe with marijuana wax residue laying on the passenger side floor of Marshik’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found four small, plastic containers that contained a waxy, amber colored substance that Marshik allegedly admitted was marijuana wax, or “dabs.” He was placed under arrest.
If convicted, Marshik faces a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
