Douglas Warren Law, 50, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Dec. 30, 2022. According to the report, at about 8:45 p.m., a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch just south of Harding. When he arrived, he was able to confirm that the vehicle was in the ditch on the east side of 295th Avenue.
The deputy approached the vehicle and identified the registered owner, Law, according to the complaint. The report states that he told the deputy he “slid his vehicle” off of the roadway. At that point, the deputy also noticed there was a female seated in the passenger seat.
According to the criminal complaint, Law told the deputy he was traveling to Little Falls because he was bleeding and he needed to go to the hospital. While speaking with Law, the deputy noted that he detected an odor of alcohol coming from his person. He was also described as having “bloodshot” and “watery” eyes.
The report states that Law admitted to drinking, but claimed his last drinking was “approximately four hours ago.” As such, he agreed to perform a field sobriety test.
According to the complaint, the horizontal gaze test showed indications of impairment. He also was said to have performed poorly on the one-leg stand and the walk-and-turn test. A portable breath test allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .16.
Law was convicted for driving while impaired twice in February 2017 and again in July 2017. Those prior convictions enhance the current offense to a felony.
If convicted, both charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment and/or up to a $14,000 fine.
