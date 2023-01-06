Douglas Warren Law, 50, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Dec. 30, 2022. According to the report, at about 8:45 p.m., a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch just south of Harding. When he arrived, he was able to confirm that the vehicle was in the ditch on the east side of 295th Avenue.

