James Joseph Heinz, 28, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 1:06 a.m., July 6, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault involving adult siblings. A deputy responded to the scene and spoke with the victim, who stated that on the evening of July 5, she was at home sleeping when her father called her and said that her brother — later identified as Heinz — needed help.
The victim told law enforcement that she got out of bed and drove to her brother’s residence. When she arrived, she noticed Heinz was intoxicated and wasn’t making any sense while he was speaking with her. She told deputies he eventually “became angry and attacked her,” the complaint said
According to the complaint, Heinz threw her to the floor and was swinging at her. He allegedly connected at least one time with a closed fist to her face. The victim stated Heinz was “in a rage” while hitting her.
The victim said her father pulled Heinz off of her and she was able to run outside. Photos of the victim’s injuries taken by a deputy show she had a swollen cheek and severe bruising around her eye socket, according to the complaint. She was taken to the hospital to check the area around her eye.
Heinz had left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. He was located in the morning sleeping at a park in Pierz and was placed under arrest. He allegedly denied the assault and told officers that she had assaulted him, instead. Law enforcement did note a light bruise on his face where he said she had hit him.
Heinz was previously convicted of fourth degree assault in October 2017 and again in November 2020. The prior convictions enhance the current offense.
If convicted, Heinz faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000 for the domestic assault and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the disorderly conduct charge.
