Christian John Moore, 20, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 1, an officer with the Pierz Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 25 when he passed a vehicle that appeared to be driven by Moore. The officer recalled that Moore did not have a valid driver’s license and noted an equipment violation on the vehicle. He made a traffic stop and confirmed that Moore was the driver.
Prior to the officer approaching the vehicle, he noted Moore was making furtive movements in the vehicle. Moore admitted that he did not have insurance on the vehicle, and that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to the complaint. Law enforcement said he also admitted to having multiple driving after revocation citations within the past year.
Moore was placed under arrest for driving after revocation, and law enforcement conducted a search on the vehicle. An officer “immediately noted” that the center console cup holder was removable and loose to the touch. He removed the cup holder and found a folded up $20 bill in the space underneath, according to the complaint.
The $20 bill allegedly contained a white, powdery substance, which later field-tested positive for cocaine. The bill and its contents weighed approximately 1.2 grams.
If convicted of the drug charge, Moore faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines. Driving after revocation carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
