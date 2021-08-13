Michael Louis Marshik, 30, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 8, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on 160th Avenue when he observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. He stopped the subject vehicle and identified the driver as Marshik.
The officer requested that Marshik provide proof insurance for his vehicle. While he was opening his glovebox to look for the paper work, the officer allegedly observed a green pill and a clear plastic baggie. The green pill was consistent with what the officer believed to be MDMA/ecstasy, according to the complaint.
After that observation, the officer informed Marshik that his vehicle was going to be searched. At that point, he admitted that he had some “DABS” in his vehicle, according to the complaint. The officer searched the vehicle and located a whitish, waxy substance in a clear container in the center console. The report states that it appeared to be THC wax.
A passenger in the vehicle confirmed the green pill was MDMA and the substance in the container was THC wax, according to the complaint. They told law enforcement that all of the drugs belonged to Marshik. The wax later field-tested positive for THC.
If convicted, Marshik faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
