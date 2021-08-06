Donald Paul Yanta, 29, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of heroin.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 27, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a suspicious person seated in a truck in the Lincoln Elementary School Parking lot. When officers arrived on scene and located the truck, there was a male subject — later identified as Yanta — in the driver’s seat with his head down, who appeared to be asleep.
Officers could see in plain view burned foil, burned straws and a black case with other clear plastic containers that contained powder, according to the complaint. They also noted seeing a hypodermic needle on the passenger side floor.
According to the complaint, Yanta was “sweating profusely” and had needle marks and scabs all over his arms and neck. He allegedly admitted that he had heroin in the vehicle.
An officer tested the powder inside the clear plastic case and it was positive for heroin, the complaint said.
If convicted, Yanta faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.