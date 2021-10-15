Jason Paul Peterson, 45, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court for second degree sale of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, in February, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and stated they could purchase methamphetamine from Peterson. The CI was provided with buy money and went to Peterson’s residence.
Officers observed the CI entering Peterson’s residence and leaving a short time later. The CI turned over 2.9 grams — without packaging — of methampthetamine, and said they had purchased the drugs directly from Peterson using the money provided.
In early March, the CI again contacted an investigator with VOTF and said they could purchase methamphetamine from Peterson. This time, the CI was observed going to a predetermined location to meet with the lone occupant of a vehicle, believed by law enforcement to be Peterson. A short time later, the CI left the scene and met with the investigator.
They again stated they purchased the meth directly from Peterson. It weighed approximately 6.8 grams without packaging, and tested positive for methamphetamine.
In late March, the CI contacted the investigator a third time and said they could purchase methamphetamine from Peterson. Again, the CI was observed going into Peterson’s residence. After leaving the home, they met with the VOTF investigator and turned over a quantity of methamphetamine weighing about 6.9 grams without packaging.
If convicted, Peterson — who had not yet been taken into custody at the time the report was filed — faces a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and/or a $500,000 fine.
